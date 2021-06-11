The much awaited trailer of Taapsee Pannu’s film Haseen Dilruba is all set to release in July on Netflix. The trailer released today promises a thrilling love conspiracy. Haseen Dilruba also starrs Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roals. The film has been in the headlines for quite a sometime since its direct release on Netflix was announced. The trailer sees the three actors caught in the conspiracy of a murder and the one behind it. They also shared the trailer on their social media handles.

It opens with a shot of Taapsee who is essaying the role of Rani a wife of Vikrant aka Rishu in the film, who happens to be killed in an explosion. However, Rani is suspected to be behind her husband's death. Aditya Srivastava plays the cop and he is convinced that Rani is behind the incident. There is a hint that Harshvardhan’s character may have had an affair with Rani. Caught between being a suspect and trying to prove herself innocent, Taapsee's character is trying hard to get out of this web of suspicion.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle, Taapsee wrote, “Ek tha Raja, ek thi Rani, hui shuru ek khooni prem kahani. #HaseenDillruba. (sic).”

Directed by Vinil Mathew, the film is written by Kanika Dhillon. It is backed by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, Himanshu Sharma and Bhushan Kumar. The film is set to stream on Netflix on July 2, 2021.

Apart from Haseen Dilruba, Taapsee will also has two Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.

Watch the trailer here.