Ahead of the release of the Dhanush and Aishwarya Lakshmi starrer Jagame Thanthiram on June 18 on Netflix, the OTT platform hosted a global fan event that had various members from the cast as well as other prominent figures making an appearance.

The event was hosted by RJs Vijay and Kiki, who kept the discussion lively with their frequent jokes and even a short film starring RJ Vijay.

Watch the short film here at 48.05:

Director Karthik Subbaraj, music director Santhosh Narayanan, singer Dhee, actors Kalaiyarasan and Sharath Ravi, and choreographer Sheriff ‘Master' were all present for the virtual event.

Niharika NM, who shot to fame with the content and music YouTube channel JordIndian, also made a special appearance. She made an entry and started off by talking about how she and actor Dhanush were practically the “same person”, in terms of dance and temper, and that it was almost like he was her “big bro.”

Niharika also went on to make a ludicrous and humorous pitch for the sequel of Jagame Thanthiram titled ‘Jagame Thanthiram Part 2: The Chronicles of Female Suruli’ featuring herself. She even took part in a solo “virtual audition” where she made a variety of funny expressions to show her “versatility in acting.”

Next came actors Kalaiyarasan, Deepak, and Sharath Ravi, who each spoke about their experiences working on the film. Deepak said he had learned a lot about character analysis and realistic portrayal of scenarios from Karthik Subbaraj.

Meanwhile, Sharath Ravi — who was seen in Kollywood movies Maari, Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, and Putham Pudhu Kaalai, to name a few — spoke about what it was like working with Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo. James plays the role of the antagonist in Jagame Thanthiram.

Sharath revealed that he had a conversation with James about how the shoot for GoT went, and added that James had been extremely friendly and patient. Kalaiyarasan too vouched for James being a truly sweet, humble person.

One other unexpected member who made a guest appearance was cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who spoke about his friendship with actor Dhanush and Santhosh Narayanan’s craze for cricket.

He also praised Dhanush’s flexibility in dance moves and the Bujji song, which was another hit track from the film. Ashwin asked Sheriff ‘Master’, who was the choreographer for the movie, about how he and Dhanush went about their dance routine.

Sheriff Master replied by saying, “Dhanush usually finishes a song’s full routine in one go instead of pausing for every eight counts.” Impressive!

Furthermore, Sheriff Master said he began the choreography for the song even before it was composed since Santhosh and Karthik had given him a brief on what the track would be like.