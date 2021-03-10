Zack Snyder's Justice League that is scheduled to debut until March 18 on HBO Max and will stream in India on BookMyShow Stream was recently leaked online due to a technical error. A glitch on HBO Max led to the Snyder Cut debuting on the platform; the four-hour cut was accidentally played on the streaming platform for users who tried to watch the Tom & Jerry movie.

The accidental debut was available for a few hours before it was taken down. “Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes,” HBO Max said in a statement.

Justice League star Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the DC Extended Universe, took to Twitter and urged fans to refrain from watching the leak and to stream it on the day of its release. "You know what beats a leak? A flood of views on @hbomax! On March 18th we’re watching #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague on repeat ALL DAY LONG!!! Who’s streaming with me??? #SnyderCut #BORGLIFE," he tweeted.

The long-awaited Snyder Cut restores the original footage Snyder shot when the film was initially in production back in 2016. More than four years after Snyder walked away from Justice League, post the tragic death of his daughter, the director decided to release the much speculated #TheSnyderCut on HBO Max in March. The four-hour director’s cut is reportedly starkly different from the 2017 DCEU film.