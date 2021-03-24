Alia Bhatt shared an adorable birthday wish for her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara, who celebrated her 10th birthday yesterday. Bhatt posted a snap of Samara on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday my cutie patootie." She added a couple of heart and kiss emojis and added, "Sam's a big girl now."

Alia's Instagram story

Alia has often been spotted with Ranbir's mum Neetu Kapoor, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter Samara. Meanwhile, Samara's mum Riddhima also shared a cute post to make her daughter's birthday, "To my most precious! To the most beautiful girl - You have grown up so fine and you make me proud every day! I love you my Sam. May your birthday sparkle just as much as you do! Happiest birthday my princess." She also added the hashtag #samaraturns10.

Alia has been a fixture at most Kapoor family events for the past year and Ranbir also revealed recently that the pair would have gotten married last year if it wasn't for the pandemic. Ranbir tested positive for the coronavirus a few days back and has been in isolation. Alia herself tested negative recently and their upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial ‘Brahmastra’ has currently been put on hold. It has been reported that Ranbir has quite a bit of filming to complete but the filmmaker won’t be resuming the final schedule until Ranbir has fully recovered.