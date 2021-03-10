Alia Bhatt's birthday bash for March 15 has reportedly postponed as boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor is recovering from Covid-19. Alia herself tested negative recently, but Ranbir has been quarantining since his Covid diagnosis. Their upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial ‘Brahmastra’ has currently been put on hold. It has been reported that Ranbir has quite a bit of filming to complete but the filmmaker won’t be resuming the final schedule until Ranbir has fully recovered.

After her Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for COVID-19, Alia also took the test since she has been working with him in the last few days. A source has confirmed to a news portal, “Alia takes the test nearly every day and today also she has tested negative but has still isolated herself. Ranbir Kapoor caught the virus on the sets of ‘Brahmastra’ and is recovering currently.”

Last year, Alia celebrated her 25th birthday at home with sister Shaheen and BFF Akansha Ranjan. In 2018, Alia rang in her 25th birthday on the sets of Brahmastra in Bulgaria as Mukherji threw her a surprise bash. "If I am working on my birthdays, I don’t pay much attention to it. I am happy that I’m working this year, because if you celebrate on a set, then the coming year is all about work and it goes well too. So, it’s a good way [to ring in your birthday]." Alia had said in an interview.