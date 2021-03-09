As a gesture on Women’s Day, singer Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share a story dedicated to his mother Denise Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Nick posted a picture of the three of them relaxing on the couch at their place in London, where Priyanka is seen sitting with an arm around Nick and her mother-in-law each. The singer wrote, “These women inspire me every day.”

Nick and his parents went to London last week to spend some time with Priyanka and her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra. Priyanka had earlier posted a selfie with Nick, her mother, Nick’s dad Kevin Jonas Sr, Denise, and their friend, Cavanaugh James. The group appeared to be out for a stroll in the area.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli posted an exceptionally sweet message for his wife Anushka Sharma and their newborn daughter, Vamika.

Kohli wrote on Instagram, “Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It’s because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women’s Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who’s going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world.”

The cricketer, who became a father on January 11 this year, shared an image of Anushka and Vamika with his message.

On the other hand, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan felt that while it was “okay to celebrate International Womens’ Day by posting pictures on social media”, respect for women could actually be shown by “making our country a safer place for them.”

Varun took to Instagram on Monday to share photos of himself with his wife Natasha Dalal, his mother, and sister-in-law. In one of the photos, Varun can be seen lying on his chest on a bed with Natasha on his back.

“Happy women’s day. Bharatiya naari sab pe bhaari. It’s great that we all post pictures on social media and make this day special but the real job will be done when we actually make our country safe for women because each woman is someone’s wife, mother or sister,” Varun wrote.

The actor is currently shooting in Arunachal Pradesh for his upcoming horror-comedy film Bhediya.