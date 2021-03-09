After actor Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for COVID-19, actor Alia Bhatt also reportedly took a test for the coronavirus on Tuesday and tested negative.

Alia is working with Ranbir in Brahmastra and is being directed by Sanjay for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

A source told media sources, “Alia takes the test nearly every day and today also she has tested negative but has still isolated herself. Ranbir Kapoor caught the virus on the sets of Brahmastra and is recovering currently.”

The rest of the cast and crew have also quarantined themselves and are undergoing COVID-19 tests.

Gangubai Kathiawadi features Alia as Gangubai, one of the most powerful and loved heads of a brothel in Kamathipura during the 1960s, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book ‘Mafia Queens Of Mumbai’.

The film will be released in theatres across the country on July 30.

Earlier, a source at the Goregaon Film City confirmed the news about Sanjay Leela Bhansali testing positive and said, “SLB has tested positive for COVID-19, and he is under self-quarantine, Alia too has quarantined herself since SLB and Ranbir both have tested positive. Everybody who has come in contact with Sanjay have taken the test.”

The source also said Sanjay got his mother tested for the virus, and that she is fine now. The source explained, “After Sanjay tested positive, the first thing he did was to get his mother tested too, she has tested negative for the virus and is doing fine but she has also quarantined herself as a precautionary measure.”

Meanwhile, it was actor Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, who had taken to Instagram to share the news that her son has tested positive for COVID-19. She added that he is on medication and in quarantine at home.

Sharing a photo of Ranbir, Neetu wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions.”