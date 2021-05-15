The cat's finally out of the bag. A California government worker is behind the widely popular social media handle Nori's Black Book that takes hilarious potshots at the Kardashians from the seven-year-old North West's point of view.

Sacramento-based Natalie Franklin appeared on the newest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians after Kim and sister Khloe tracked her down. “Oh, my God, it was so great. I've never met famous, famous people before," the creator of @norisblackbook said after meeting the superbly famous family. It''s likely that she also met North herself because Natalie later added, “I love North West so much. I feel like I created this little monster, if you will. I was very happy to see that she lived up to my every expectation of not being interested. I wouldn't have it any other way.”

“She is everything and more. She started this account before North even had a personality, so she made up this personality and luckily that's who North's personality is," Kim said about Natalie.

In last week's episode of KUWTK Khloe Kardashian and Kim sit together to decode the mystery behind the funny Instagram and Twitter handle and the sisters even question their close friends and relatives as they belived this account was created by someone they know.

Natalie revealed she got the idea from Suri's Burn Book, a popular blog that imagined world from the perspective of Suri Cruise. “I was telling a friend, can you imagine being North West and you have to wear this cheap Babies R Us? She should be in Prada, Balenciaga, Chanel!,” Natalie said.

She started on Tumblr but migrated as other platforms developed. Her posts, paired with video clips and photos, have poked fun at just about everyone in the Kardashian world, noting Kim's reputation as a terrible dancer and dragging Kim's sister Kourtney and Scott Disick with: “Hating work is what keeps Scott and Auntie Kourt together.”