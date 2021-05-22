The English broadcaster, Emmy award winner, writer, and a historian David Attenborough continues to fascinate audiences across the globe with is stunning nature films. Documentaries featuring the legend himself are famed for their appealing narration and striking visuals with subjects ranging from hilly terrains to depths of the ocean!

Still from Wild Karnataka

Wild Karnataka – This documentary focuses on the biodiversity that flourishes in the wild. Get ready to explore Karnataka’s varied landscapes, from wet evergreen forests to rocky plateaus and thundering waterfalls, as Attenborough’s narration is sure to give you goosebumps. Also narrated in different languages, the English version by David Attenborough, followed in other languages by our Indian actors such as Rajkumar Rao (in Hindi), Prakash Raj (in Telugu and Tamil), and Rishab Shetty (in Kannada)

Planet Earth II

Planet Earth II – This series is an immersive exploration of the jungles, mountains, deserts, islands, grasslands and cities of the world. Planet Earth II is shot with an eye towards beauty and our quickly changing environments. From eye-to-eye encounters with incredible creatures to epic journeys through breathtaking wildernesses, the series makes sure you experience wonders of the natural world as never before. This series is more important than ever as it pays homage to a planet that may not be able to support this magnificent biodiversity much longer.

Still from Life

Life - If you’re itching to learn something new this summer, look no further than Life, Attenborough’s deep dive into the fascinating behaviors of animals. The documentary focuses on both the hunters and the hunted. What makes it interesting and larger than life is that it looks beyond the battle between predator and prey and uncovers their fights for survival; against the elements, illness and reproduction diving deep into their behavioral patterns.

Still from Frozen Planet

Frozen Planet – This docu-series explores the polar regions, capturing their wonders before global warming changes them forever. Unlike some of Attenborough’s other documentaries, Frozen Planet focuses on a particular area of the planet – the Arctic and Antarctic, discovering how the polar regions transform throughout the year, and how the animals who live there are equipped to survive the harshest of habitats. This series is sure to transport you to the Ice capped areas with its ground-breaking footage and spectacular cinematography while emphasizing the effects of global warming on these fragile regions.

Still from The Hunt

The Hunt - The Hunt is a celebration of nature's most determined and cunning predators and their equally cunning prey. Narrated by David Attenborough, the series takes a close look at the remarkable strategies of hunters and, in some cases, the hunted, exploring the challenges animals face. The strategies of both predators and prey are shaped by their habitats. This show promises to give you a peep into their daily ways of escaping or meeting a target tactfully.

Streaming on discovery+

priyanka.chandani@newindianexpress.com