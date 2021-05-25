Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her social media to launch her initiative #SpreadingHope, to bring out stories of individuals who are going the extra mile to help the ones in need. Rashmika shared a video of herself on Instagram speaking about the initiative. In the video she shares the purpose and aim of the campaign - spread hope and smiles in these dire times.

She captioned the post, #SpreadingHope.

In the video Rashmika is heard saying, "Over the next couple of weeks, I want to highlight of ordinary people, doing extraordinary stuff, which has given me hope, and put a smile on my face. It made me realize that when we are fighting against something like this, there is absolutely no barrier of language or places where they are from."

Rashmika's #SpreadingHope initiative

Rashmika will be putting up a trail of stories from her social media accounts of people who are helping the community in their own ways.

Apart from this initiative, Rashmika has been putting up series of positive messages and pictures for her followers to keep their motivated and positive.

On the work front, Rashmika has 2 Bollywood films, Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye in the pipeline.