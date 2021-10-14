Thalapathy 66: Keerthy Suresh to play the female lead in Vijay's next

We had previously reported that Vijay is teaming up with the Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, who is known for Mahesh Babu's National Award-winning film Maharshi.

It's now speculated that Keerthy Suresh will be playing the female lead in the film. If true, the film will mark her third collaboration with Vijay after Bairavaa and Sarkar.

Tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, the film will be produced by Sri Venkateswara Films. The production house is making its foray into the Tamil film industry.

Interestingly, the female lead of Maharshi was played by Pooja Hegde who is on board Vijay's upcoming film Beast that's directed by Nelson.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has Annaatthe and Saani Kaayidham in Tamil. In Telugu, she has films like Good Luck Sakhi, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and Bhola Shankar in different stages of development.