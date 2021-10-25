Tamil film Koozhangal beats Sherni and Sardar Udham, to become India’s official entry to Oscars 2022

Vidya Balan-starrer Sherni and Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham had made it to the list of the films in the race to represent India at the Oscars 2022. Giving them competition were 14 regional language films, including the Malayalam Nayattu and the Tamil Mandela. However, the Tamil film Koozhangal (Pebbles) beats Sardar Udham and Sherni to become India’s official entry for the Academy Awards in 2022. The film will only be eligible for the prize if it gets selected on the list of final nominees.

The filmmaker announced the news in a tweet and wrote: "There's a chance to hear this! "And the Oscars goes to..." Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives... Can't be prouder, happier and content. (sic).”Koozhangal was chosen from a list of 14 films created by a 15-member panel for a screening procedure to choose India’s entry. Directed by PS Vinothraj the film tells the story of a young kid and how his relationship with his aggressive and drunken father drives him on a mission to reclaim his mother. The film has already won multiple accolades at several film festivals. Produced by actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan Koozhangal’s music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 24, 2022, at the Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.

India’s recent Oscar submissions have included Jallikattu, Gully Boy, Village Rockstars, Newton and Visaranani, all of which failed to make the Oscar final shortlist. Till date, three Indian films have been nominated for an Oscar: Mother India, Salaam Bombay, and Lagaan.