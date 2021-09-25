Prithviraj starrer Bhramam’s teaser promises an intriguing crime drama

Ahead of the launch of the highly anticipated thriller Bhramam, its makers unveiled a teaser of the film that is being headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film also stars Mamtha Mohandas, Raashi Khanna and Unni Mukundan in pivotal roles. In the teaser that was released on Twitter this morning, Prithviraj is seen playing a pianist who is trying to make a name for himself in a world filled with twists and turns, while facing several obstacles. Raashi, on the other hand, is seen playing the musician’s love interest in the film.

Still from the teaser of Bhramam

Bhramam revolves around the life of a pianist who pretends to be blind. His musical journey is interlaced with suspense, inspiration, confusion and drama as he gets embroiled in a murder mystery. As the plot thickens and a set of bizarre events unfold, wit and survival create the fabric of the film coupled with the background score composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Directed by Ravi K Chandran, who is also the cinematographer for the film, Bhramam is a Malayalam remake of the Bollywood movie Andhadhun which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu in lead roles. Bhramam is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 7.

On Wednesday evening Prithviraj released the first track of the film with appearances by Prithviraj along with Raashi Khanna. The video on YouTube has already crossed 4.5 lakh views. The song is titled Munthiripoovo. The actor took to social media to announce the release of the track. “Presenting to you the first single from the #Bhramam album — #Munthiripoovo. This one is pure magic!” Jakes Bejoy has composed, arranged and lent his voice to the song. The lyrics have been penned by B.K. Harinarayan.(sic),” the actor captioned the post.