Prabhas starrer Adipurush to release on August 11; clashes with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan

Following the Maharashtra government’s announcement of reopening the cinema halls from October 22, big makers have been announcing the release dates of their films. Right from ’83 to Sooryavanshi, Laal Singh Chaddha and Ganapath, all big banner films are set to release. Now Adipurush makers have announced the date and it will hit the screens on August 11, 2022. Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Helmed by Tanhaji director Om Raut, the film has been in talks ever since the makers made the announcement last year. For the unversed, In December last year, Saif Ali Khan, the antagonist of the film, stirred up controversy for saying that his role of Raavan in Adipurush is humane and it will also 'justify his abduction of Sita'. The actor also had to apologise for his statements after a section of people took offense. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Adipurush, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. It is expected that the film is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle and wrote, “PRABHAS: 'ADIPURUSH' LOCKS 11 AUG 2022... #Adipurush [#3D] #Prabhas #SaifAliKhan #KritiSanon #SunnySingh #IndependenceDay weekend #Hindi #Telugu #Tamil #Kannada #Malayalam. (sic).”

The film is clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan which is also releasing on the same date. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and is helmed by Anand L Rai.