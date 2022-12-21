Chiranjeevi, Radikaa team up for a film

Chiranjeevi and Radikaa Sarathkumar, who earlier delivered many blockbusters together, are teaming up once again for a new film. This time, Radikaa will be donning the producer's hat for the yet-to-be-titled film bankrolled by Raadan Media Works.

"Chiranjeevi and Radikaa have been toying with the idea of collaborating for a film and an interesting idea shared by the former, has paved a path for their reunion. Radikaa is currently busy finalising the director and a formal announcement will be out once everything falls into place," reveals a source.



The grapevine is that Lakshmi Bhupala, who recently provided dialogues for Chiranjeevi's Godfather, is on board as the dialogue writer of this film.

"Chiru was impressed with Bhupala's work (in Godfather) and suggested him as the writer of this film. At the moment, he is working on the script and the dialogue version and will meet Chiru soon for a detailed discussion," the source adds.



Last seen in Godfather, Chiranjeevi is awaiting the release of Waltair Veerayya on January 13 and he is expected to resume the shooting for Bholaa Shankar after Sankranti.