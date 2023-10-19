Thalapathy Vijay's fan gets engaged during ‘Leo’ screening, says “Vijay is everything to me”

Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated film, Leo, has hit the screens today, and the occasion is being celebrated like a festival. In a heartwarming incident that occurred at a theatre in Pudukottai (Tamil Nadu), two ardent fans of the star, Venkatesh and Manjula, decided to make their engagement part of the cinematic celebration.

The couple arrived at the theatre dressed in their wedding attire, exchanged garlands and rings, and received enthusiastic cheers from the spectators. Their joyous engagement, marked by the bride’s laughter and the chanting of well-wishers, added an extra layer of festivity to the film’s release.

Venkatesh explained the significance of this unique engagement, saying, “I have neither mother nor father. Vijay is everything to me. That's why I got engaged in his presence. I have been waiting for this for 8 months. Tomorrow our marriage is going to take place in Perumal temple.”

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Leo’ releases in theatres, receives mixed reactions from critics and audiences

Thalapathy Vijay Fans Throng At Theatres

The film's release has generated immense anticipation and is receiving mixed reviews from fans. Southern Indian regions have been inundated with Vijay's fans, celebrating the movie's release with full-blown festivities. Fans thronged At theatres, turning film screenings into grand events filled with music and excitement, as exemplified in a clip shared on social media showing jubilant fans celebrating the release of Leo outside cinema halls.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja. This film marks the reunion of Vijay and Lokesh after the 2021 film Master. Even Superstar Rajinikanth extended his best wishes to Vijay and Sanjay for the success of Leo, expressing his hope that the movie would become a major hit.

Also read: ‘Rocky’ actor Burt Young passes away aged 83

To enhance the movie-watching experience for fans, Seven Screen Studios Production petitioned the Madras High Court to allow the film to be screened at 4 am on its release day in Tamil Nadu. However, on Tuesday, Justice Anita Sumanth chose not to pass orders regarding this request for early morning shows.