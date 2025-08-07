Subhash Ghai marks 32 years of ‘Khalnayak’, teases sequel with fresh faces

The iconic film of Bollywood Khalnayak recently completed 32 years since its release. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to his Instagram to express gratitude and the ongoing love the film receives. He also hinted at an exciting sequel project for the movie that could reintroduce with new generation actors for the iconic roles.
The director celebrated this milestone by posting a picture with Sanjay Dutt from the filming days, who played the role of Balu Balram in the movie Khalnayak. He mentioned about the charm and timeless apeal of the movie and how the audience loves to revisit its universe. "Today BALLU Balram celebrating his 32 years of a movie with monumental performances of each character n music as if it was yesterday. Now I can see its huge demand everywhere that KHALNAYAK shud reappear on screen in its sequel to create a new magic in cinema never before," he wrote.
In the post, Subhash Ghai and Sanjay Dutt are seen in a striking pose which caused buzz among the fans. Jackie Shroff too joined the celebratory moment and joined in by sharing a montage from the film captioned as '#32YearsofKhalnayak'.
Checkout his posts:
Khalnayak released in silver screens on August 6, 1993 starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff. This film marked a pivotal point for the trio in their career. The movie is packed with action-drama and intense manhunt for a criminal who layered in emotional complexities. The film was backed with memorable acting and powerful soundtrack which made it commercially big. Over the past 32 years, this film has earned its position of an iconic movie in the Indian cinema history. With Director Subhash Ghai hinting at a sequel, fans are eager to reimagine the new version.
