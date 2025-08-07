Subhash Ghai marks 32 years of ‘Khalnayak’, teases sequel with fresh faces

The director celebrated this milestone by posting a picture with Sanjay Dutt from the filming days, who played the role of Balu Balram in the movie Khalnayak. He mentioned about the charm and timeless apeal of the movie and how the audience loves to revisit its universe. "Today BALLU Balram celebrating his 32 years of a movie with monumental performances of each character n music as if it was yesterday. Now I can see its huge demand everywhere that KHALNAYAK shud reappear on screen in its sequel to create a new magic in cinema never before," he wrote.

In the post, Subhash Ghai and Sanjay Dutt are seen in a striking pose which caused buzz among the fans. Jackie Shroff too joined the celebratory moment and joined in by sharing a montage from the film captioned as '#32YearsofKhalnayak'.

Checkout his posts: