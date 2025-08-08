The Summer I Turned Pretty: Jenny Han addresses criticism over Belly’s engagement ring

Recently, in an interview Jenny Han revealed that people had strong opinions regarding the ring, “I think people were going in pretty hard on that ring!” She shared that the ring choice was deliberate saying true to Belly's personality. Jenny revealed she wanted the ring to represent the character rather than following any trend. “I really wanted something that felt modest, humble and sweet, that Belly could maybe stack. Just thinking of her style, it’s more simple. She’s not about the flashy rings," she shared. For the creator the meaning behind the ring was more important than its cost, "A large-stone ring for Belly is ‘not really what she values. I think she would be more touched that he picked it out for her, and he knew what she would like.”

The sentiment was evoked in order to reflect Belly's grounded personality and Jeremiah's thoughtful choice. She also addressed the practical side behind it, "Either way, people weren’t gonna like what he did. It would be ridiculous if he showed up with a two-carat ring. How did you buy that? He can definitely upgrade her in the future, once he’s more settled and making his own money.”