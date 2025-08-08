The Summer I Turned Pretty: Jenny Han addresses criticism over Belly’s engagement ring

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has got the internet divided with some of its questionable scenes. One of the scenes was when Jeremiah proposed to Belly for marriage with a ring, that was quite small. This made quite the stir on internet as netizens lost it over the size of the ring, many pointed out it wasn't even noticeable on her finger. Now the show's creator and author, Jenny Han is finally addressing the backlash.
Recently, in an interview Jenny Han revealed that people had strong opinions regarding the ring, “I think people were going in pretty hard on that ring!” She shared that the ring choice was deliberate saying true to Belly's personality. Jenny revealed she wanted the ring to represent the character rather than following any trend. “I really wanted something that felt modest, humble and sweet, that Belly could maybe stack. Just thinking of her style, it’s more simple. She’s not about the flashy rings," she shared. For the creator the meaning behind the ring was more important than its cost, "A large-stone ring for Belly is ‘not really what she values. I think she would be more touched that he picked it out for her, and he knew what she would like.”
The sentiment was evoked in order to reflect Belly's grounded personality and Jeremiah's thoughtful choice. She also addressed the practical side behind it, "Either way, people weren’t gonna like what he did. It would be ridiculous if he showed up with a two-carat ring. How did you buy that? He can definitely upgrade her in the future, once he’s more settled and making his own money.”
The cast reaction to the ring was also positive. Lola Tung who plays Belly also liked the ring, according to Jenny Han. The design of the ring made sense to the show's narrative. While the internet is still divided on the ring, Jenny Han has made it clear that the detail were intentional. In her vision, the emotional thought behind it is far more valuable than any carat count.
