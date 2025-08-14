Bon Appetit, Your Majesty: Im Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-Min’s K-drama gets OTT release date in India

This k-drama blends fantasy, romance, history, and culinary flair in one series. The story follows of a modern day chef who has time-travelled to Korea’s Joseon era. Her mission was to cook for the king, played by Lee Chae-Min. Later, the plot unfolds gourmet feasts, palace politics, and unusual romance that blooms in the kitchen.

For Im Yoon-ah, the k-drama marks a much-anticipated small-screen comeback after her hit King the Land. Her fans can expect her signature charm, which is now paired with a historical backdrop and a plot that serves up both sweet and savory drama. Lee Chae-Min comes fresh off a string of acclaimed roles. He had stepped into the royal robes with a character who’s as much a gourmet critic as he is a ruler.

The show will be releasing on every weekend, Saturday and Sunday. This will make the k-drama a perfect binge watch for weekend. And for Indian fans too there will be no extra wait as the episodes will be available on Netflix same day it drops in South Korea.