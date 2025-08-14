War 2 post-credit scene teases Alpha starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari

The YRF spy universe just dropped another surprise for fans. Unintentional or intentional? Let's find out. A leaked post-credits scene from War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, has surfaced on the internet after early screenings began on August 14, 2025. The small clip has set the social media buzzing and discussing the much awaited female led spy thriller Alpha, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh.
In this leaked footage surfacing online, Bobby Deol is seen talking with a young girl. He marks the little girl's hand with an agency's logo. This mysterious moment has led to intense fan speculation that the child could be a younger version of Alia Bhatt’s character in Alpha. The subtle yet powerful tease links War 2 directly to the upcoming December 25, 2025 release.
Bobby Deol's character is much likely to serve as the main antagonist in the film Alpha. His brief screen presence in War 2 was impactful as post credit scene has already garnered him the nickname of 'alpha villain' from fans online. Alpha will bedirected by Shiv Rawail and it will be the seventh feature in the YRF Spy Universe, following blockbusters like Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. The film will reportedly showcase Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as elite intelligence operatives, marking the franchise’s first women-led instalment.
YRF and the War 2 actors have urged fans not to share the spoilers online before its official release. But this leaked scene has already circulated on the internet. Fan theories and frame-by-frame breakdowns are now dominating online discussions, with many calling this one of the most exciting crossovers in the Spy Universe so far. War 2 has already garnered a lot buzz and its safe to say that Alpha will also do the same.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.