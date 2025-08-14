War 2 post-credit scene teases Alpha starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari

In this leaked footage surfacing online, Bobby Deol is seen talking with a young girl. He marks the little girl's hand with an agency's logo. This mysterious moment has led to intense fan speculation that the child could be a younger version of Alia Bhatt’s character in Alpha. The subtle yet powerful tease links War 2 directly to the upcoming December 25, 2025 release.

Bobby Deol's character is much likely to serve as the main antagonist in the film Alpha. His brief screen presence in War 2 was impactful as post credit scene has already garnered him the nickname of 'alpha villain' from fans online. Alpha will bedirected by Shiv Rawail and it will be the seventh feature in the YRF Spy Universe, following blockbusters like Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. The film will reportedly showcase Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as elite intelligence operatives, marking the franchise’s first women-led instalment.