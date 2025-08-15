War 2 may record spy universe’s lowest day-one numbers

According to a few early estimates of the film, “War 2 opened with around Rs 30 crore nett in Hindi and Telugu versions each,” which took its domestic gross to approximately Rs 60 crore on Day 1. Industry trackers have noted that although these numbers are significant, the Hindi collection so far appears to be lower than Ek Tha Tiger which in records had "the lowest opener in the spy universe.”

Trade analysts expect the film to come close to Tiger 3 which got launched to Rs 43 crore nett In Hindi language. Although, as per recent reports the film's performance does not appear to be sufficiently promising" to match that benchmark on opening day. One factor that the film is expecting to do well in hopes is its release timing. With the long weekend ahead following Independence Day War 2 has “a big… window to perform smoothly at the ticket window.” This holiday could make or break the film if the word of mouth build around.

The Telugu market is also crucial for the films success rate with Jr NTR enjoying a massive stardom in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Although, Rajnikanth's Coolie of South can prove to be a strong competition