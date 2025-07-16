The Odyssey sets record as IMAX tickets to drop a year early

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle, with a star-studded cast featuring Zendaya, Elliot Page, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, and Matt Damon. A surprising development has added to the excitement now with IMAX tickets for the film are reportedly set to go on sale a full year before its release.
According to a leading magazine, fans will be able to purchase IMAX tickets starting July 17, 2025. An entire year ahead of the film’s scheduled debut on July 17, 2026. However, there’s a twist: these tickets will be limited to screenings at select IMAX theaters equipped with 70mm projectors, Nolan’s preferred format. Only a few showtimes will be made available during this exclusive early access window.
Neither Universal Pictures nor IMAX have officially confirmed the report, but the buzz has already ignited fan enthusiasm. Selling tickets a year in advance is almost unheard of, but with Nolan’s track record of box office hits, especially following the massive success of Oppenheimer, this move feels fitting. If there’s one filmmaker whose name alone can fuel this level of anticipation, it’s Nolan.
On the production side, filming is in full swing. This week, a magazine house reported sightings of Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Zendaya on set in Scotland. Damon, who portrays the lead role of Odysseus, was seen in full costume clad in a flowing dark green cape, a Grecian-style tunic, leather armor, and boots waving to photographers.
Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted arriving separately by boat, although not in costume at the time. A sneak peek of The Odyssey was quietly unveiled to audiences earlier this year, exclusively in theaters before Jurassic World Rebirth. The teaser introduced Holland as Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, in a tense conversation with a character played by Jon Bernthal. The teaser also featured the voice of John Leguizamo, whose role remains under wraps. With a release date locked in for July 17, 2026, The Odyssey is already proving itself to be an epic in the making.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.