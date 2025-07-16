The Odyssey sets record as IMAX tickets to drop a year early

On the production side, filming is in full swing. This week, a magazine house reported sightings of Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Zendaya on set in Scotland. Damon, who portrays the lead role of Odysseus, was seen in full costume clad in a flowing dark green cape, a Grecian-style tunic, leather armor, and boots waving to photographers.

Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted arriving separately by boat, although not in costume at the time. A sneak peek of The Odyssey was quietly unveiled to audiences earlier this year, exclusively in theaters before Jurassic World Rebirth. The teaser introduced Holland as Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, in a tense conversation with a character played by Jon Bernthal. The teaser also featured the voice of John Leguizamo, whose role remains under wraps. With a release date locked in for July 17, 2026, The Odyssey is already proving itself to be an epic in the making.

