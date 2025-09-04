Ricky Kej composes for Papua New Guinea’s first-ever Oscar entry

Reflecting on the significance of the project, Ricky Kej shared, “It’s the first step on the Oscars race, but for me, the joy lies in creating music rooted in history that dates back over 3,000 years. This collaboration between India and Papua New Guinea tells the story of Indian historians searching for an indigenous World War II veteran to uncover forgotten secrets.” For Kej, the challenge laid in aligning the score with the film’s tone and setting. “It’s a very subtle film, so the music had to be in sync with it. I studied raw tribal music, indigenous instruments, jungle sounds, rhythms, archival recordings and natural sound-scapes to create it,” he explained.

Papa Buka is not Kej’s first collaboration with Dr Biju. The two previously worked on Adrishya Jalakangal (2023), an anti-war Malayalam film. Ricky Kej’s career has also spanned globally for projects such as the National Award-winning documentary Wild Karnataka (2020), narrated by Sir David Attenborough, and Hollywood’s MR-9: Do or Die (2023), which starred Frank Grillo and Michael Jai White.