Is Ba***ds of Bollywood inspired by Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan drama?

Aaryan Khan's much awaited series The Ba**ds Of Bollywood is here. The series has immediately caught attention from audience for its fresh storytelling but has also raised online chatter. Fans now believe that the show draws inspiration from the alleged fallout between Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Karan Johar.
In The Ba**ds of Bollywood, the series follows the journey of Aasmaan Singh who is portrayed by Lakshya. He is a hardworking and determined aspiring actor aiming to make his mark in Bollywood. In the series he is supported by his best friend Parvaiz, his outspoken manager Sanya, and his family.
His big break in Bollywood arrives when he gets the chance to star opposite Karishma, the daughter of a superstar. What follows in the series next is a tale of ambition, manipulation, and ego clashes that highlights the power dynamics of the Hindi film industry from inside.
What got fans chattering was a pivotal scene from the trailer. In the trailer, a producer warns Aasmaan to drop a project with another production house or risk losing his spot in a Dharma film. This plot immediately triggered comparisons to the much-publicized Dostana 2 controversy. Kartik Aaryan was reportedly dropped from the Karan Johar backed film.
Reddit quickly lit up with reactions. One user wrote, “An outsider leaving a dharma production film and getting banned by kjo, hmm where have we heard that one before.” Another added, “the whole Kjo arc seems inspired to me while no one knows what really happened during dostana 2 fiasco but a version suggests KJo was giving more importance to janhvi, eventually kartik left and signed dhamaka with Screwvala without telling KJo.” A third user quipped, “We got a Kartik Aaryan biopic before GTA VI.”
Despite the ongoing buzz of these comparisons, the makers of the series The Ba**ds Of Bollywood have remained silent. As of now the creators have neither confirmed nor denied that the show intentionally shows Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar controversy. This has left fans to draw their own conclusions.
