Is Ba***ds of Bollywood inspired by Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan drama?

In The Ba**ds of Bollywood, the series follows the journey of Aasmaan Singh who is portrayed by Lakshya. He is a hardworking and determined aspiring actor aiming to make his mark in Bollywood. In the series he is supported by his best friend Parvaiz, his outspoken manager Sanya, and his family.

His big break in Bollywood arrives when he gets the chance to star opposite Karishma, the daughter of a superstar. What follows in the series next is a tale of ambition, manipulation, and ego clashes that highlights the power dynamics of the Hindi film industry from inside.

What got fans chattering was a pivotal scene from the trailer. In the trailer, a producer warns Aasmaan to drop a project with another production house or risk losing his spot in a Dharma film. This plot immediately triggered comparisons to the much-publicized Dostana 2 controversy. Kartik Aaryan was reportedly dropped from the Karan Johar backed film.