Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Voldemort casting buzz for Harry Potter HBO series

When asked directly about whether there was any truth to the casting rumours, Cillian responded candidly, “No, my kids show me it occasionally, but no, I don’t know anything about that. I mean, also, it’s just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does. The man is an absolute acting legend. So, good luck to whoever is going to fill those shoes.” While putting an end to speculation, he also joked about Voldemort’s distinctive look. Poking fun at the Dark Lord’s infamous lack of a nose, he quipped that he’s “very attached” to his own.

The new HBO Harry Potter series is set to be a decade-long project, with a premiere expected in 2027. It is based closely on J.K. Rowling’s bestselling books. The show has already announced its leading trio: Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Francesca Gardiner is serving as creator, writer, and showrunner, while Mark Mylod will direct.