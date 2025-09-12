Karan Johar quips that Student of the Year already did what The Summer I Turned Pretty is doing now

Sharing his thoughts in a lighthearted manner, Karan wrote, “Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? It’s Team Rohan or Team Abhimanyu! #WeWereHereFirst #SummerShanayaTurnedPretty.” With this post, he subtly reminded fans that love triangles in glossy, youthful settings have long been part of Bollywood storytelling. Back in 2012, audiences found themselves divided between Team Varun Dhawan and Team Sidharth Malhotra, both of whom starred alongside Alia Bhatt in Student of the Year. The film not only launched three new actors into stardom but also gave Indian viewers their own version of the classic teen romance dilemma.

Much like The Summer I Turned Pretty, where the plotline revolves around two brothers loving the same girl. Student of the Year portrayed a love triangle between close friends. It also created similar debates among fans about who should win the girl's heart.