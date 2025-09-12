Karan Johar quips that Student of the Year already did what The Summer I Turned Pretty is doing now

Karan Johar beside his directorial films is also known for his witty remarks on social media. He has never shield himself drawing parallels between Bollywood and international pop culture. And his latest post is just the exact proof of it. The filmmaker recently took to Instagram to draw a playful comparison between the hit American series The Summer I Turned Pretty and his 2012 directorial Student of the Year.
Sharing his thoughts in a lighthearted manner, Karan wrote, “Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? It’s Team Rohan or Team Abhimanyu! #WeWereHereFirst #SummerShanayaTurnedPretty.” With this post, he subtly reminded fans that love triangles in glossy, youthful settings have long been part of Bollywood storytelling. Back in 2012, audiences found themselves divided between Team Varun Dhawan and Team Sidharth Malhotra, both of whom starred alongside Alia Bhatt in Student of the Year. The film not only launched three new actors into stardom but also gave Indian viewers their own version of the classic teen romance dilemma.
Much like The Summer I Turned Pretty, where the plotline revolves around two brothers loving the same girl. Student of the Year portrayed a love triangle between close friends. It also created similar debates among fans about who should win the girl's heart.
In the meantime, The Summer I Turned Pretty is currently gearing up for its final episode. The 10th episode of Season 3 spans 1 hour and 11 minutes and delves into a year-long journey of healing and longing. The narrative tracks each character’s arc like Belly exploring life in Paris, Jeremiah working to rebuild himself, and Conrad attempting to reconnect with his loved ones.
As the show is finally about to end, fans are eager to find out who Belly will choose- Conrad, Jeremiah, or perhaps herself.
