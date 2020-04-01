As India went to a nation-wide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, Sussanne Khan made a decision to move back in with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and kids. And now Hrithik's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has made a comment about it.

Commenting on Sussanne's temporary shift to Hrithik's Juhu residence to co-parent their children Hrehaan and Hridaan, Rakesh reportedly said, “The world has to be together and supportive in difficult times.”

Earlier, Hrithik had shared the new in a heartfelt note on Instagram. He had written, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps.

This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them.”

Hrithik and Sussanne who got married in 2000 got divorced in 2014.