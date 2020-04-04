Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seem to be revelling in the simple joys of domesticity during the COVID-19 lockdown.



On Friday, Ranveer took to Instagram to share a series of clips of Deepika who was up to some serious cooking. The menu included a spate of dishes like Thai salad, Thai green curry, rice and vegetable Tom Yum soup.

But that wasn't all. Ranveer also chipped in to bake a cake with his wife was topped with a scoop of ice cream, nuts and their favourite, Nutella.

Deepika has been posting pictures from her time at home doing her chores. There have been pictures of her organising her kitchen, armed with a label maker and called herself a ‘wannabe Marie Kondo’. “Season 1: Episode 6 You know...In case it wasn’t clear enough... #wannabemariekondo Productivity in the time of COVID-19!” she captioned the picture.

She also posted another picture of her 'travel plans' during the lockdown period - a home’s floor map - and captioned the picture, “Looking at the map for some weekend travel ideas... #travel #home”

