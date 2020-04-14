Pan-Indian actor Shruti Haasan is known to speak her mind. In a recent Instagram Live, the star talked about the backlash actors, including her have been receiving for not announcing their COVID-19 donations.

During the live session, she said, “There are people who have written in my comment section that why are you playing piano? Go and help the people. First of all, you cannot go down and help people. If you are expecting me to go down, I can’t do that, we have been asked to stay in our house. Second of all, if you need to flash your charity around so you get other people’s approval, other people’s taali or applause, or just to prove that you are good, none of these are real reasons. If you want to donate you will donate.”

“There are many causes I donate to, I also believe, Jitna Aap Dete Ho, Uthna Bhagwan Aapko Deta Hai. But there is no manuscript that says please go and put it on Instagram.”

She went on to explain how the case is different for people in politics.

"In politics, there are times when people have to announce that we have done this, so people aren’t questioning it. But me as an actor, who genuinely wants to help, I pay for kids education, I know who those kids are, I know what I am doing but I don’t need to tell everyone what I am doing.”