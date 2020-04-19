Mumbai, April 19 (IANS): Actress Kangana Ranaut has come up in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel, whose verified Twitter account was suspended recently over a controversial post.



Kangana's sister and manager Rangoli's post was reported by several people who considered it a hate tweet.



The actress shared an Instagram video message on Saturday where she says if anyone can find a tweet where Rangoli says anything offensive, "then we both will publicly apologise".



"My sister Rangoli Chandel had specifically mentioned that people who have attacked doctors and police personnel should be shot dead," Kangana says in her video message, adding that celebrities like "Farah Ali Khan ji and Reema Kagti ji made a false allegation" that Rangoli's comment was community-specific.



The actress added that she and her sister did not believe that every person "attacking doctors and cops" belonged to any particular community.



Kangana also took a dig at Twitter for blocking her sister's account. "I know the nation is going through a lot right now but we have to find a way to completely demolish these (social media) platforms and start our own platforms," she said.



Towards the end of the video message, the actress referred to a controversial video of wrestler Babita Phogat. "I saw Babita Phogat ji's video today. The way she is being harassed, I would request the central government to provide her security in this hour," she said.