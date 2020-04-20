Vidya Balan last appeared in Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal. Although she's known for her spectacular performances, it's strange that she has hardly shared the screen with any A-list actors. And its seems Mission Mangal was the only exception.

Talking about it in a recent interview, Vidya said, "At some point, I felt I'm not being considered for mainstream A-lister superstar films. But I was enjoying the content and being the whole and soul of a film so much that I did choose this over that. But look at it, Mission Mangal has happened and it's not just a romantic lead. It's a prominent role and this is how I'd like it anyway."

Vidya will next be seen in the biopic of mathematician Shakuntala Devi. The film, directed by Anu Menon and is one of the most awaited films of the year. Apart from this, she also has Amit Masurkar’s Sherni in her kitty.