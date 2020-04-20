A while back, when South Indian star Nayanthara was in a serious relationship with actor/choreographer Prabhu Deva, the actress had gotten herself a tattoo that read 'Prabhu' on her hand. She had inked the letter ‘P’ in English and the rest of the word in Tamil above her wrist. The couple broke up later but Darbar actress didn't get rid of the tattoo.

However, recent reports suggest that she modified her tattoo. Recently, the actress, who is now dating Vignesh Shivan made her new tattoo public. In a picture shared by Vignesh on his Instagram, one can find that ‘Prabhu’ has been skilfully changed to ‘Positivity’. Now that is a smart move!

On the work front, Nayanthara will be next seen in Milind Rau’s Netrikann, RJ Balaji’s Mookuthi Amman, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.