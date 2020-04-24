One of the ‘it couples’ of the moment from Bollywood, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have recently made their relationship official on social media. Speculations were rife that they were to tie the knot this April. However, they later released a statement that due to the unforeseen turn of events due to the outbreak of COVID-19, they have decided to postpone their wedding.

The Victoria & Abdul actor recently confessed in an interview that he was really scared and nervous before proposing. He also admitted how he popped the question and revealed in the interview that he didn’t have a ring when he asked Richa to marry him.

Ali and Richa. Courtesy: Instagram

Ali also opened up about the fact that they were looking to be married sooner but circumstances dictated otherwise. The lovebirds started dating way back in 2016 and they apparently fell in love on the sets of their film Fukrey.