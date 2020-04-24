Mumbai, April 24 (IANS): B-Towners took to social media to share their love and wishes for actor Varun Dhawan on his 33rd birthday.



This year, Varun has to celebrate his birthday in the confines of home owing to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. He cut a heart-shaped chocolate cake earlier in the day and shared a video with fans.



Varun's Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon called him "entertaining". She tweeted: "Happyy Birthday @Varun_dvn !! i hope your quarantine birthday is as entertaining as you are. Found an old pic with us looking like kids!! Its so cute! Haha.. lets never grow up! Biggg hug!And lots of love. P.S. pls lets click better newer pics this year post lockdown."



Kriti's words were reflected in Madhuri Dixit's message. The actress shared a wish for her Kalank co-star and wrote: "There can never be a dull moment when you are there on the sets! Here's wishing you a very Happy Birthday @Varun_dvn. Hope you're safe and smiling like you always do!"



Tiger Shroff wished Varun, saying: "Happy birthday @Varun_dvn ! Have a great day ahead, and an amazing year! Lots of love."



Ayushmann Khurrana said Varun Dhawan has a "heart of gold". The actor shared a photo where he and Varun can be seen bursting into a hearty laughter. He wrote: "Happy bday VD! The guy with a heart of gold. Hum pata nahi kid baat par has rahe hain? Yeh tasveer social distancing ke vipareet hai, shayad isiliye. (God knows why we are laughing! Perhaps because this picture is against social distancing)."



Sonam Kapoor shared on Instagram that she is missing Varun pulling her legs. The actress wrote: "Happy happy birthday my dearest @varundvn I know yours and Rohit's favourite past time is teasing me, and no matter how annoyed I get , I want you to know I miss it and love it.. all my love to you and have the best day every."

Arjun Kapoor shared a photo with Varun and called him "natkhat balak forever" and his "brother from another mother". The actor wrote: "Bad (haircuts in this case) Boys 4 Life. Happy birthday @varundvn the content maker par excellence, the new rapper in town & the natkhat balak forever !!! #vdin4d #hairytales #swamitypeka #brotherfromanothermother #facecreamernumber1"

B-Town wishes 'guy with a heart of gold'.

Varun Sharma suggested his Dilwale co-star Varun Dhawan to never change his nature. He expressed on Instagram: "Happpyyy Happyyy B'day Bhaii @varundvn. Tu jaisa hai bad waisa hi rahio humesha! (Never change your nature) Biiggg Hug Bhaiii Love you! Rab mehar kare!! (God bless you)."



Aparshakti Khurrana shared: "Veeeeeeeeeeeeee Deeeeeeeeeeee!! Happpy Bdayyyy Paaaajiiii!! @varundvn"



On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Coolie No 1. The comedy flick is David Dhawan's remake of his 1995 movie by the same name which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. The remake stars Sara Ali Khan opposite Varun.