Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman has sent her love to the near and dear ones of Irrfan Khan, who died on Wednesday in Mumbai.



Remembering Irrfan, Portman took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the actor. In the photo, she is in a white bridal wear and is held by Irrfan, who is in a black and white suit with a hat.



"Sending love to Irrfan Khan's loved ones today," she captioned the snap.



The two had featured together in Mira Nair's segment of New York, I Love You, a 2008 American romantic comedy-drama anthology film.



Ever since the news of Irrfan's demise came out on Wednesday, celebrities from Bollywood as well as Hollywood where he was the face of India, have been pouring in.



Earlier, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie had also expressed her condolences, in a message shared with IANS.



"I had the privilege of working with Irrfan Khan on the set of 'A Mighty Heart'. He stood out for his generosity as an artist, which made it a pleasure to work in any scene with him. I remember the intensity of his commitment, and equally his smile. I send my condolences and my sympathy to his family, his friends, and all admirers of his work, in India and around the world," Jolie said in her message.



A Mighty Heart, is a 2007 drama directed by Michael Winterbottom based on the 2003 memoir of the same name by Mariane Pearl. The film accounts the aftermath of the kidnapping of Marianne's journalist husband Daniel Pearl in Pakistan, and his subsequent beheading by the kidnappers.



Jolie played Marianne Pearl while Irrfan impressed as Karachi police chief Zeeshan Kazmi, in a well-written role.

