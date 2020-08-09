Mumbai (ANI): As actor Rana Daggubati tied the knot with his lady love Miheeka Bajaj in Hyderabad, superstar Akshay Kumar congratulated the Tollywood star for his big day.

Akshay took to Twitter to congratulate his Baby co-star and shared the picture from his haldi ceremony to wish him on the special occasion.

"Perfect way to get permanently locked-down :) Congratulations @RanaDaggubati, wishing you both a lifetime of happiness," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Baahubali actor shared a picture of himself with his father and filmmaker Suresh Babu and his uncle, where the three were seen getting ready for the wedding ceremonies.