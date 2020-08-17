Actress Naina Ganguly was recently spotted in the Telugu feature Johaar on the web-portal Aha. Meanwhile, she has also prepping for a role in a Ram Gopal Varma film. We reached out to her for her skincare routine and here’s what she had to say. Excerpts:



What’s your morning and night skincare routine like?

In the morning, after following my cleansing, toning, moisturising routine I apply sunscreen every day, without fail. For me, sunscreen before a shoot is a must! In the night I take care to remove makeup meticulously, cleanse it before I tone and moisturise. One thing I would like to add is that it is very important to get products suited to your skin type.

Naina Ganguly

Do share some of your skincare secrets.

I like to stay away from makeup as much as I possibly can. There’s so much makeup that I have to do for the shoot anyway, and sometimes that can clog the pores. I try and drink as much water as possible. I love splashing my face with cold water as it feels soothing.



What are your handbag essentials at the moment?

Just the basics - lipstick and mascara. Although at the moment, I can’t dream of stepping out of the house without my sanitiser and mask.