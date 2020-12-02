Actor Elliot Page, formerly called Ellen Page came out as transgender via social media on Tuesday.

In a heartwarming message to his fans, Elliot writes, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they, and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

He shares overwhelming gratitude to his family and fans who constantly supported him. He also specifically mentions that the transgender community has always stood up for him. “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.” says the Juno star.

Page also talks about his fears, insecurities, and requests people to have patience with him. “My joy is real. But it is also fragile. The truth is despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared,” he writes talking about his fear of jokes, hate, and invasiveness. In this post, he addresses the violence that the trans community is subjected to. “In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered.” He questions people and platforms that are hostile towards the queer and trans communities. He also says that this is his time to speak up and won’t remain silent anymore about this brutality.

As he shares his love for the queer and trans community, he also urges people to be kinder and wiser. “To all the people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything to change this world for the better,”

Elliot's wife, Emma Portner takes to her Instagram and pays tribute to Elliot and the trans community. Married in 2018, Emma says she is so proud of him and gushed all the love she has for him in her post.