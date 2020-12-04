Talk of a Twitter controversy and Kangana Ranaut immediately pops up. The Manikarnika star caused deep damage to herself when she tweeted against Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Bano. Although her PR team deleted the tweet Kangana still received backlash from the general audience to stars like Mika Singh.

It seems like it did not just stop with backfiring on Twitter. Kangana has been asked to pay the consequences for spreading false news. In a tweet posted a week ago, she ridiculed Bilkis Dadi. She tweeted saying, “Ha ha ha ha she is the same dadi who featured in Time Magazine for being the most powerful Indian...And she is available for 100rupees. Pakistani junro’s have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us immediately.”

Her tweet put the Sikhs and farmers in a bad light. The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has sent a legal notice to the actress asking her to offer an unconditional apology. “We have sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for Rs. 100. Her tweet portrays farmers’ protests as anti-national. We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks on farmers’ protest,'' tweeted the President of DSGMC - Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

We've sent legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her derogatory tweet calling aged mother of a farmer as woman available for Rs 100. Her tweets portray farmers protest as antinational. We demand unconditional apology from her for insensitive remarks: DSGMC Pres Manjinder Singh Sirsa pic.twitter.com/cVC6NqYwrJ — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

Kangana has also been in a tuff or words with Diljit Dosanjh on Twitter over the same issue.























