Hollywood actress Anna Kendrick has become the latest victim of social media hacking. The actor's official Twitter account was hacked for a brief period after which they went on to post a series of offensive tweets.



On Saturday, starting around 5:26 pm, a series of tweets were sent out to Kendrick's seven million followers. The tweets were offensive in nature and consisted of racial slurs, reports media. There were approximately thirty tweets.



Additionally, the website on the account was changed to "Thug.org". The posts caught the attention of social media users, who started commenting that Kendrick's account was compromised.



After almost an hour, the tweets were deleted and the website on Kendrick's account reverted back to the page for her paperback book of personal essays, titled Scrappy Little Nobody.



Later, Kendrick's representative confirmed that the account was hacked, and has now been secured.

