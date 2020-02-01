At this year's Grammys, Priyanka Chopra made heads turn with her rather bold red carpet outfit. The 37-year-old actress confidently pulled off a Ralph and Russo gown with a plunging (to the navel) neckline. From praises to trolls, her outfit became a topic of discussion all over the internet.

And now, days after the event, Priyanka has spoken about how she managed to pull it off.

"So as much as people might think it would be hard to manage, they found this incredible tulle the same colour as my skin tone and sort of held the dress together with that. So you can't even see it in the pictures but there was no way it would have happened if they didn't have that. It was like netting," the actress reportedly told US publication in a recent interview.

"Ralph and Russo, whenever they make couture for me or custom outfits for me, they always do them fitted to my body, keeping these things (wardrobe malfunction) in mind," she added.

The Quantico actress also said that she doesn't take fashion risks and never walks out of the door unless she's "super secure".

"When I decide to wear an outfit, I'm not someone who's really nervous because when I walk out of the door, I'm very secure," said Priyanka, adding: "I don't leave unless I'm super secure. I don't like wardrobe malfunctions! Nobody does!"