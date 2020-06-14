Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who had worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in the critically-acclaimed film, Sonchiriya, recalls him as someone who was curious to learn just about everything.



"He was always curious to learn about everything -- the unknown, space, about quantum physics, about acting, about filmmaking. Off the set, I still remember how fond he used to be of the mutton curry that I cooked at home. He would always want to have lunch or dinner at my place. I feel really heartbroken to think that he will never come to my place to have his favourite curry," he told IANS.

"The time I spent with him during the making of Sonchiriya is flashing in front of my eyes now. It is very hard to come to terms with the fact that Sushant is no more. He left his family, he left all of his friends and all of us who knew him as a very fun-loving and respectful person. Rest in peace Sushant wherever you are, God bless you," he added.

Earlier today, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging by a bedsheet at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police. "He has committed suicide. Mumbai Police is investigating. The police has not found any (suicide) note yet," Mumbai Police Spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok said.



