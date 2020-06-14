The last rites of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on Sunday morning, will be performed in Mumbai on Monday.

According to media reports, the last rites will be performed after the arrival of his father and other family members in Mumbai from Patna.



The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning by his domestic help. As per the reports, the last thing Sushant consumed before ending his life was a glass of juice on Sunday morning, at around 10. Afterwards, he reportedly locked himself up in his bedroom.



The domestic help knocked the door several times but upon receiving no response, she reached out to the neighbours. Shortly the police arrived and broke into Sushant's flat at around 12.30 pm and found him hanging.



ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's fans baffled; recall his words in Chhichhore



ALSO READ: 'Shocked beyond words': Bollywood mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's death



ALSO READ: Remo D'souza: 'Sushant Singh Rajput was always full of life'



"Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating. -DCP Pranay Ashok, Spokesperson Mumbai Police," stated Mumbai Police.



His mortal remains were later taken to Cooper Hospital in the city for postmortem.

The actor was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and was also undergoing treatment for the same. His social media posts from the past couple of months reveal that he even tried yoga and meditation to battle his state of mind.



After starting his career with television, where he gave an award-winning performance in soap opera Pavitra Rishta, Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! (2013). The actor was last seen in Chhichhore (2019) but the one performance with which he touched millions of hearts was when he played the titular role in biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016).



It is to also note that earlier in the week, Disha Salian, Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager had reportedly committed suicide by jumping off from the 14th floor of her apartment in Malad, Mumbai.