Mumbai, June 18 (IANS): Actor Ali Fazal's mother passed away on the morning of June 17 in Lucknow.



Ali tweeted a photo of his mother on Wednesday and wrote: "I'll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun (our journey together was only till here, I don't know why). You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe (I have no more words to say) Love, Ali."



A statement issued by the actor's spokesperson said that the demise happened after a "quick succession of health complications", adding: "Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace".



"Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point," read the statement.