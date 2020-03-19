Mumbai, March 19 (IANS): Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have decided to postpone their wedding, which was scheduled to take place in April.



"Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the latter half of 2020 tentatively."

"They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected," the couple's spokesperson confirmed.



Richa and Ali, who worked together in the Fukrey films, have been dating for over four years.



In February, they had even applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.



Richa, who was recently seen in Panga, had two films lined up this year. She stars in the title role of the biopic Shakeela, which accounts the life of the South Indian adult star Shakeela, and she also toplines Anubhav Sinha's next, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.



Ali Fazal has been gearing up for the release of Death On The Nile, an English suspense drama directed by Kenneth Branagh and based on the late Agatha Christie's 1937 novel of the same name.

Branagh returns as detective Hercule Poirot in the film, which also features Ali long with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, and Russell Brand.



With the coronavirus outbreak, both Richa and Ali's film assignments are bound to be pushed from their scheduled release dates.