Mumbai, March 18 (IANS): Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday took to social media to share some self-composed shayari about the families that have been severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak.



"Ab ameer ka har din ravivar ho gaya, aur gareeb hap apne somvaar ke intezaar mein. Ab ameer ka har din seh parivaar ho gaya hai, aur gareeb hao apne rozgaar ke intezaar mein," he wrote.



Ayushmann even shared a video of how he is spending time with family members during self-isolation.



In the video, he is seen painting along with his kids and wife Tahira Kashyap.



Apart from this, Ayushmann's brother Aparshakti Khurana urged people to try not to panic.



"Do you remember the last time your life was as slow as it is today? We've been part of the rat race since so long that we barely got time to connect even with ourselves."

"Today, I can't help but see a bright side of this pandemic. A side which is telling us to slow down, to reflect, to introspect, to connect with others while connecting with our own selves.



"Also, let's try not to panic. As the most intelligent species on earth, we definitely will find ways to tackle it, cure it and come out of it stronger, as we always have."

"Till then, let's remember - we are all in this together," Aparshakti wrote on Instagram.