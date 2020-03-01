Mumbai, March 1 (IANS): Actress Soundarya Sharma went on a Mediterranean diet for her digital project Raktanchal.



"I was on a strict diet that is the Mediterranean diet. It's a lot of discipline as I love food."

"It's low carb and my body felt different after doing this. I moved better and different."

"There were things which were new to me," said Soundarya.



"This character is an amazing one and I wanted to do everything possible to get it right."

"I hope the audience loves it," she added.



Raktanchal is a period drama set in the 1980s in Uttar Pradesh.

The film explores the nexus of politics and the mafia.

Soundarya will be playing a de-glam character in the project.