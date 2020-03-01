Soundarya Sharma takes up a Mediterranean diet for her de-glam role in Raktanchal
Mumbai, March 1 (IANS): Actress Soundarya Sharma went on a Mediterranean diet for her digital project Raktanchal.
"I was on a strict diet that is the Mediterranean diet. It's a lot of discipline as I love food."
"It's low carb and my body felt different after doing this. I moved better and different."
"There were things which were new to me," said Soundarya.
"This character is an amazing one and I wanted to do everything possible to get it right."
"I hope the audience loves it," she added.
Raktanchal is a period drama set in the 1980s in Uttar Pradesh.
The film explores the nexus of politics and the mafia.
Soundarya will be playing a de-glam character in the project.