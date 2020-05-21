Tollywood heartthrob Rana Daggubati made his engagement official with an adorable snap with fiancée Miheeka Bajaj. “And it’s official!! (sic),” he said as he posted it on his social media. The loved up couple looked splendid, were all smiles. While Rana opted for an all-white ensemble, Miheeka looked gorgeous in a pink and gold border sari. From celebrities like Sonal Chauhan to Lakshmi Manchu, several members of the film fraternity posted their congratulatory messages.

As seen on Rana's Instagram story.

Speculations about their engagement reached fever pitch once he posted a photo with Miheeka a few days ago and said, "she said yes". Miheeka helms the popular company, Dew Drop Design Studio in the Hyderabad and is a well-known face in the city’s social circle.