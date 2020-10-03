Actor Mishti Mukherjee who made her Bollywood debut in the partly-animated film Mai Krishna Hoon in 2013, died of kidney failure on October 2.

The renal failure, according to the statement issued by her family, happened because the 27-year-old actor was on a keto diet. “Actress Mishti Mukherjee who marked her brilliance in many films and music videos with her ace acting is no more. Due to keto diet, her kidney failed in Bangalore and she breathed her last on Friday night, the actress suffered a lot of pain. Unforgettable and unfortunate loss. May her soul rest in peace,” read the statement. She is survived by her parents and brother and her last rites were performed on Saturday.

Keto or ketogenic diet, which has gained popularity among health enthusiast, including celebs, is associated with weight loss owing to its low-carb, moderate protein and higher-fat diet. The reduction in carbs puts the body into a metabolic state called Ketosis which makes the body more efficient in burning fats. However, experts have warned time and again about the long-term health risk of the diet.