Tamannaah Bhatia, who recently tested COVID-19 positive, has been discharged from the local hospital she was admitted to. The actress will live in isolation as advised by doctors.



Tamannaah issued a statement with the health update on her verified Twitter account on Monday evening.



The statement reads: "Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I, unfortunately, succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID- 19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals I am now being discharged. It has been a strenuous week but I feel relatively well. I am optimistic that I will recover fully from this health peril which is distressing so many people around the world. For the present, I will be self isolating as advised. A big virtual hug to everyone for their love, concern and positivity. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay well."



In August, Tamannaah's parents had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actress had informed fans of the development with a tweet posted on August 26. "My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent test immediately. The results have come in, unfortunately, my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the Grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery," she had written.



The actress will next be seen in the Telugu remake of the Hindi thriller film Andhadhun, besides the Hindi film Bole Chudiyan co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

